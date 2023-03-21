PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis still has not announced if he is running for president, but he did make a comment about the Republican front-runner Monday.

There is heavy speculation former President Donald Trump will be indicted any day now for campaign finance fraud.

He is being accused of paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over their alleged affair.

Trump himself said he expects to be arrested Tuesday.

During a news conference in Panama City a reporter asked DeSantis for his thoughts on the Trump situation.

Desantis criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for what he called “weaponizing” his office.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said. “What I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction, and he chooses to go back many, many years ago to try to use something about porn star hush money payments, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office.”

Desantis referred to Bragg and others as “Soros-funded district attorneys” and “menaces to society”, and reminded the crowd that he removed Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren last year.