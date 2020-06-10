Deputy in serious condition after being shot in Paso Robles ‘active shooter situation’

PASO ROBLES, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One deputy was shot and is in serious condition in what law enforcement is calling an active shooter situation in the area of downtown Paso Robles on Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is telling people in the area to shelter in place.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a suspect starting firing at the Paso Robles Police Department Wednesday morning. One Deputy was shot; he was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the shooting stopped around 4 a.m. The suspect is still being sought.

“If you see something, say something,” police said.

The shooting has stopped since 0400. LE in the area searching for suspect. If you see something, say something. — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) June 10, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.