Denver police release photo of masked suspects in house fire that killed five family members

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police have released new photos from the scene of a fire that killed five people, including one photo that shows the suspects police believe are responsible for starting the blaze.

The three suspects are wearing dark hoodies and full-face masks. They fled the scene in a dark, four-door sedan.

The deadly house fire, which claimed the lives of five people on Aug. 5 in Green Valley Ranch, is being investigated as a homicide.

The victims were identified as a married couple, 29-year-old Djibril Diol and 23-year-old Adja Diol, their son, 1-year-old Khadija Diol, a family member, 25-year-old Hassan Diol, and her 7-month-old daughter, Hawa Baye.

Three other people — a man, woman and child — jumped from the second story of the home and survived, according to the Denver Fire Department. The man broke his foot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is assisting in the arson investigation and working with the Denver Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

KDVR spoke to Djibril Diol’s father shortly after the fire.

“I lost my son. My good son. Son I love. A son that never give me a hard time,” said Abdouaye Djibril.

Denver police consider the case a homicide investigation.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of getting the bodies back to Senegal for a traditional burial.