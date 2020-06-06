Day 8: Protests continue in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Protesters gathered despite the rainy conditions at City Hall in Colorado Springs on the eighth consecutive day of protests calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

Warning: Videos and photos may contain profanity.

2:30 p.m.

Protesters at City Hall passed the megaphone around and people were able to share their thoughts.

On Friday, protests remained peaceful throughout the day and a crowd still remained outside city hall 135 minutes past curfew.

The curfew, issued by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which started Wednesday June 3. It’s set to end Monday June 8, but could be extended.

Colorado Springs Police are now investigating an incident that occurred at a protest in downtown on Wednesday where a woman was injured after an incident with a Jeep. Police are asking the public for any videos not already shown in the media regarding this incident.

