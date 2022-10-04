(WJW) — Crocs is celebrating 20 years in business and fans of the company’s foam clog are making out on the deal in hopes of scoring a free pair of shoes.

Crocs wrote on their website, “Croctober is HERE! We’re coming in hot with a daily drawing for free Crocs! But there’s an entire month to celebrate, so let’s GO!”

According to the site, Croc Club members can enter to win a free pair of Crocs each day during the first week of October. That’s October 1-7.

Crocs says more deals to come in the month of October by writing, “Check back all month long for surprises, giveaways, deals, and a BIG 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Croctober 23rd that will get your FOMO going, so don’t miss it.”

The company has sold hundreds of millions of shoes since it first launched in 2002, according to its website. Learn more here.