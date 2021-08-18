Controversial app Yik Yak is back

CHICAGO (WGN) — The social media app Yik Yak is back after a four-year hiatus.

The app allows users to view discussion threads called “yaks” within a five mile radius while remaining anonymous.

For now, the app is only available for iPhone users in the United States, but they company said they do plan to expand.

The format lead to accusations of cyber harassment, threats, bullying and discriminatory speech. There were also threats of bomb and gun violence.

Now, users can downvote and report threads that are not in line with community guardrails.

There’s also a section on the website for mental health resources and stay safe resources.