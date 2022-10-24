COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness.

Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home.

He was 84.

“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. “He gave his all for his church and church family. My husband loved his community and anyone he could help, he did help. He was indeed the champion of the least of these.”

Plummer lived a rich and full life of service in Columbus. He was a U.S. Army chaplain and later formerly employed as Director of Army Instruction ( JROTC ) for the Muscogee County School District.

He was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia in early January.

“He fought cancer like a prizefight,” Kenyetta said of her husband.