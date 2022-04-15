MOBILE, Ala. (WGNO) — On April 14, the United States Coast Guard rescued a swimmer that was in critical condition.

According to reports, Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call at 4:18 p.m. of three swimmers caught in a rip current off the beach of Dauphin Island.

Reports show that the swimmers managed to swim back to shore to wait for the Dauphin Island Police Department officers and emergency medical services before the aircrew arrived on the scene.

The aircrew landed nearby and assisted emergency crews by transferring one swimmer in critical condition and two EMS personnel to Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama according to USCG.

The swimmer was last reported to be in critical condition.

The Coast Guard urges the public to be cautious of rip currents by heeding posted beach flags and warning signs.

Learn more about rip current safety here.