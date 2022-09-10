SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Michael James Pratt, a co-owner of a pornographic website, has now been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Pratt, 39, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to recruit young women and girls to engage in commercial sex acts by force, fraud and coercion, authorities say.

“Pratt is alleged to have been the owner of adult websites ‘GirlsdoPorn’ and ‘GirlsdoToys,'” said U.S Attorney Randy Grossman, who added that Pratt has been charged in the Southern District of California “for sex trafficking crimes, in connection with a scheme to deceive and coerce young women to appear in sex videos on those websites.”

FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy said Pratt recruited hundreds of women from all over the United States and Canada between the years 2012 and 2019, and that most of the videos were shot in San Diego, in hotel rooms and home rentals.

Special Agent Moy said Pratt would lure these women with “the false promise of legitimate clothed modeling jobs,” but then often “forced or coerced them into participating in pornographic videos.”

Special Agent Moy added that Pratt would promise anonymity and convince victims that the videos would never be posted on the internet — which would later be found to be a lie.

“Pratt operated these sites as a front to force for commercial sex acts, which generated more than $17 million in revenue for Pratt and his co-hosts,” said Special Agent Moy.

The adult websites are no longer running, but officials say the videos still exist and hundreds of victims are still out there.

A warrant had been issued for Pratt, a New Zealand native, in 2019.

The FBI is encouraging victims to come forward. Anyone with information as to Pratt’s whereabouts are urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or reach out to the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI is also offering a reward of up to $100,000 for any information leading to Pratt’s arrest.