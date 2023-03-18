(KTLA) – A Disney character older than Mickey Mouse and Oswald the Rabbit is making his debut at Disneyland.

Pete, the cat-like cartoon character created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1925, will be posing for photos and greeting guests when Mickey’s Toontown reopens at Disneyland Park on March 19.

Pete’s debut at Disneyland marks the first time the character has appeared at any Disney theme park.

For the first time at any Disney park, Pete makes appearances as he causes mischief around the neighborhood at Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park at Mickey’s Toontown. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

Pete has had several names and personalities throughout the years, but the costumed character debuting on Sunday is modeled after perhaps the most familiar version from Disney’s animated “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” series.

The character first appeared in the 1925 short film collection “Alice Comedies” before showing up in “Steamboat Wille” alongside Mickey Mouse in 1928. “Steamboat Willie,” meanwhile, was Mickey Mouse’s first introduction to the general public.

Pete also predates Oswald the Rabbit, who first appeared in the 1927 short “Trolley Troubles.”

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, and Clarabelle will also be available for photo opportunities with guests when Mickey’s Toontown reopens. Clarabelle has also made appearances at the theme park throughout the years, but Sunday is said to mark her debut as a regular presence.

Guests may spot and take photos with Clarabelle in the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

Mickey Mouse will also sport a new look when he meets guests outside of his “home,” the resort said. Images shared by Disney show him wearing red pants and what appears to be a hybrid denim jacket/hooded sweatshirt.

In honor of Toontown’s reopening, Disneyland will also be selling new merchandise and snacks, including a trackless remote control train (modeled after the Runaway Railway attraction) and “Power Lime” candy inspired by the Powerline character from 1995’s “A Goofy Movie.”