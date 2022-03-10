Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 will have live updates for Thursday, March 10 on the wildfires threatening the Panhandle here.

The Florida Forest Service issued this update at 9 a.m.

This morning, the Florida Forest Service (FFS) Blue Incident Management Team announced that there is no substantial activity on the Chipola Complex, which encompasses three wildfires.

While the significant rainfall has improved current conditions, the exponential volume of dead trees and vegetation left behind from Hurricane Michael will remain a wildfire threat in the Panhandle. The Chipola Complex is the largest wildfire since Michael hit the area in 2018. Without additional notable rainfall, the debris on the ground will dry out quickly and serve as fuel for wildfires.

Wildland firefighters will continue improving containment lines on the Chipola Complex and monitor any new activity.

Bertha Swamp Road Fire:

The Bertha Swamp Road Fire, located in Gulf, Bay, and Calhoun counties, is estimated at over 33,000 acres and is 20% contained.

Adkins Avenue Fire:

The Adkins Avenue Fire, located in Bay County, is 875 acres and is 85% contained.

Star Ave Fire:

The Star Ave Fire, located in Bay County, is 197 acres and is 95% contained.