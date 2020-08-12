“Catholics are under attack in America”: Senator John Kennedy tells U.S Attorney General

MADISONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD)- Louisiana Senator John Kennedy expressed his concerns for Catholics around the country in a letter sent to U.S Attorney General, Bill Barr, on August 12.

Kennedy writes about multiple attacks made to Catholic churches, statues, businesses, cemeteries, parishioners and personnel.

Since May, there have been around 19 attacks made towards Catholics, according to Kennedy.

In the letter to Barr, Kennedy writes, “The trend of desecrating Catholic spaces and property must stop. I trust you are actively working to identify and prosecute those who have committed these destructive acts. I ask that you also focus your efforts on preventing such violence to both Catholic people and property.”

The senator writes his concerns on Arson being a popular form of destruction on Catholic property.

In July a Florida man was accused of setting Catholic church on fire.

“The Founding Fathers considered freedom of religion so integral to the fabric of the nation that they codified it in the First Amendment to the Constitution. We cannot let a handful of people destroy this fundamental right,” said Kennedy.