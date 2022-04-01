NAVARRE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Navarre mother Cassie Carli and her daughter Saylor vanished from Navarre, it sent off a multi-state search with the Federal Bureau of Investigations working on the case. WKRG News 5 is keeping track of the developments as they happen. Check back as we bring you the latest on Cassie Carli’s disappearance.

FBI working case, $3,000 reward offered – March 31

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office holds a news conference, announces that the FBI is working the case and that a $3,000 reward is being offered for information that leads investigators to Cassie. Sheriff Bob Johnson also offers an updated timeline on the case.

“We don’t know what happened to her,” said Johnson at the news conference. “We don’t have any evidence specifically pointing to homicide or abduction or any of those. We just know the way she’s gone missing concerns us greatly.”

Saylor found in Birmingham with Spanevelo – March 30

Marcus Spanevelo is located in Birmingham with Saylor. Saylor was taken by Alabama Child Services. Santa Rosa County investigators said they believe Spanevelo was the last person to see Cassie.

Cassie’s car found in Navarre Beach – March 29

Investigators find Cassie’s car in the Juana’s Pagodas’ parking lot. Her purse was left in the car, alarming investigators.

Cassie reported missing – March 28

Cassie’s father reported her missing.

Cassie and Saylor go missing – March 27

Cassie Carli was last seen Sunday, March 27 in the parking lot of Juana’s Pagodas picking up her daughter, Saylor, from Marcus Spanevelo during a custody exchange.