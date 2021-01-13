Cassidy: Picture of person of interest wanted for separate incident during Capitol riots

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy says this man is the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Capitol Police Officer.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says Capitol Police have told him that the person in the image he shared Tuesday is not wanted in connection to the murder of a Capitol Police officer.

In a tweet that has since been taken down, Cassidy re-shared the image and said, “Capitol Police has informed me this individual is a person of interest, but for a separate incident that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6th,” asking that anyone with information reach out to the FBI.

During the riot, Officer Brian Sicknick was injured and later died.

The FBI asks anyone who recognizes the man to contact them at 1-800-225-5324 or click here.