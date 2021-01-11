Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt IDed

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(NEXSTAR) – A man who stormed the Capitol Wednesday wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Camp Auschwitz” on it has been identified.

According to three sources who spoke to CNN, the man is Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.

Auschwitz refers to a complex of more than 40 concentration and extermination camps run by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

The bottom of Packer’s sweatshirt reads “Work Brings Freedom,” likely in reference to the German phrase “Arbeit yacht free,” which is emblazoned on the iron gates of Auschwitz.

Breaking: "Camp Auschwitz" Sweatshirt Guy has been identified.



The United States Marshall Service would like to award Robert Keith Packer of Virginia their coveted Silver Bracelet Award for his part in the storming of the US Capitol.https://t.co/CB3pVGsVUV pic.twitter.com/djoHxxiVth — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) January 11, 2021

Per the three anonymous sources that spoke to CNN, Packer previously worked as a welder and pipe-fitter and was a “long-time extremist who has had run-ins with the law.”

“He’s been always extreme and very vocal about his beliefs,” the source told CNN.

On Twitter Wednesday, the FBI announced it was seeking information “that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C.”

The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.

“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

The FBI also said people may call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.