Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — It doesn’t take long for a wolf pup to speak up.

On Wednesday, the Voyageurs Wolf Project released a video of what they say is a 4-week-old pup testing its pipes for the first time, howling back to other wolves in the woods.

The VWP aims to figure out what wolves do in the summer when the typical pack mentality of the winter shifts into more of a solidary lifestyle.

The project is backed by the University of Minnesota and studies wolves in the Voyageurs National Park, near the Canadian border. They’re looking to add more cameras to capture more moments like this. You can donate to the project here.