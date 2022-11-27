CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Since the Camden, Ark., City Council did not gather at their regularly scheduled meeting last week, the members met in a special meeting on the evening of Tuesday, November 23, 2022. In the meeting, the council appointed two members to separate boards as well as granted a holiday bonuses to city employees.

As old business was being discussed, Alderman Chris Aregood asked about an update on the city’s three sanitation trucks. Kevin Franklin, Public Works Director, explained how two of the trucks went down in the last week with only one trash truck left that did not have a side arm, which means three men are needed to run the truck.

Franklin explained that they are not back to normal operation with two of the truck running and that repairs on the vehicles had been affected by supply chain issues as well as the age of the older truck, which was 18 years old.

In new business discussed in the meeting, Mike Cash was appointed to Camden’s Water and Sewer Commission as well as a unanimous appointment of Phil McBride to the Airport commission.