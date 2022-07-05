NEW YORK (WJBF/AP) — One person is dead and 11 others are injured following a shooting Saturday night at a New York park.

Authorities say the incident happened in the east Brooklyn neighborhood of Brownsville.

Seven men and five women between the ages of 21 and 55 who were injured. A 38-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head. He has been identified as Jason Pagan, according to a police source, according to WABC.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Sunday afternoon that six of the people wounded when shots were fired at the festival have been released from the hospital. Daniesa Murdaugh, 21, is one of them. She said that her bra strap stopped a bullet from piercing her spine.

“I believe God covered my baby,” Murdaugh’s mother told PIX 11 News. “When EMS had cut her bra strap off, the bullet was just sitting on her bra strap.”