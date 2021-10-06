BREAKING: Arlington, Tx high school on lock down, reports of possible shooting

UPDATE: NBC has received and update that reportedly multiple people were shot in Wednesday mornings school shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Tx. The Arlington Police Department tweeted they do have a shooting suspect, Timothy George Simpkins, 18. Simpkins may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

This story is still developing, check back here for updates as they become available.

ARLINGTON, Tx (KTVE/KARD)— Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is currently on lockdown. Law enforcement is currently investigating reports of a possible shooting. No further details are available at this time. NBC station KXAS has a helicopter hovering over the school grounds. Above is a live feed from the chopper. We will update with more details as they become available.