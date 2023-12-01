NewsNation will host the Fourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app. If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here.

(NewsNation) — With an unprecedented surge in migrants coming across the southern border in the last two years, states in the U.S. have had to spend tens of millions of dollars to deal with the escalating crisis.

Pressure has been amped up from both Democrats and Republicans for President Joe Biden’s administration to react to the crisis and while he recently reversed his stance and gave the go-ahead for a section of the border wall to be completed, some border state governors have been taking matters into their own hands to stem the flow of migrants.

In fiscal year 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered over 2.2 million migrants at the southern border, a significant increase from the 1.9 million encountered the previous year.

The U.S.-Mexico border region is perilous, with migrants frequently experiencing violence, extortion, and other forms of abuse during their journeys, many of them arriving in extreme hardship, having fled violence, poverty, and persecution in their home countries.

The border crisis has become a national issue and remains a central focus for many voters. A NewsNation/DecisionDesk HQ poll in September found voters ranked immigration issues one of the most important issues of the 2024 election, second only to the economy.

Ahead of the 2024 election, NewsNation is committed to covering the issues that matter most to voters so they can make the most informed choices possible at the polls. To that end, you can learn about each candidate’s policy positions on important issues in our voter guide.

Take a look at where the 2024 Republican presidential candidates stand on border and immigration:

The former president launched the largest deportation effort in U.S. history, paid for with redirected military funds, Reuters reported.

Wants to restore his 2019 “Remain in Mexico” program, which required asylum seekers at the U.S. border to wait in Mexico while their cases are processed.

Wants to end what he called “catch-and-release” and instead detain all migrants who are caught entering the United States without authorization or violating other immigration laws.

Has expressed interest in deputizing the U.S. National Guard and local law enforcement to help with rapid deportations, according to Reuters.

Has said he would enact travel bans denying entry to people from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and “anywhere else that threatens our security.”

Says he will end “birthright” citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents.

Will try again to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, commonly referred to as DACA.

While visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, the Florida governor pledged to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, finish construction of the border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to fight drug cartels.

Made headlines last year for sending planes carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. His office said the flights were part of the state’s “relocation program” that sends migrants to “sanctuary destinations.”

In May, he signed Florida’s Senate Bill 1718, which, in part, imposes penalties for those employing undocumented immigrants and bans local governments from issuing ID cards to undocumented immigrants.

When it comes to the border, the former South Carolina governor is largely aligned with her Republican rivals, offering tough promises on immigration.

Called on the United States to “close” the border and defund “sanctuary cities.”

Suggested a “catch and deport” strategy for the Mexico border crisis, saying, “When you start deporting illegal immigrants, they will stop coming.”

Proposed taking federal dollars allotted for the IRS and giving them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to hire 25,000 new agents for the border.

Pledged to ease legal pathways for citizenship for new workers as an effort to alleviate labor shortages.

Proposed re-implementing two Trump-era border policies — the Migrant Protection Protocols, nicknamed “Remain in Mexico,” which forced undocumented immigrants to await their court dates south of the border, and Title 42, the Trump-era expulsion order used to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

If elected president, the former New Jersey governor said that his first action would be sending the National Guard to the border.

Christie has blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the border crisis.

“What politician doesn’t want to go to the scene of crisis? Only if they created the crisis themselves,” Christie said when Biden and Harris didn’t visit the U.S.-Mexico border last year.

He has also mocked former President Donald Trump’s stance. At one point, he delivered a mocking impression of Trump claiming he would build a southern border wall at Mexico’s expense and said Trump, more than Biden, was to blame for the country’s failed immigration policy.

The North Dakota governor deployed state National Guard members to the southern U.S. border to help with Texas’ Operation Lone Star.

He has visited the border and said securing it is a matter of national security.

North Dakota established an Office of Legal Immigration intended to help solve workforce challenges by helping businesses pursue legal immigrants to employ.

The former Arkansas governor plans to reform the immigration policy and transition to a merit-based system that looks at an individual’s skills to decide if they can immigrate or not.

He advocated for increased border patrol agents and proposed murder charges for those accused of supplying fatal fentanyl doses, in a Fox News opinion essay.

He supports reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy but opposes family separation and executive action to eliminate birthright citizenship.

While not ruling out a pathway to citizenship, he insists on securing the border first. He says introducing a bill to Congress to update the technology and infrastructure to manage the border would be the first thing he would do if he became president.

He proposes a state-based visa program that would allow states “to design their own unique nonimmigrant visa criteria, attuned to their specific needs and growth strategies.”

Hutchinson said in September 2021 that he was one of 26 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden asking to meet with him in hopes of ending what Hutchinson described as a national security crisis created by six months of ineffective border enforcement, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

NewsNation’s Tyler Wornell, Tom Palmer, Caitlyn Shelton, Katie Smith and Liz Jassin contributed to this report.