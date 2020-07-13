Body found at Lake Piru amid search for Naya Rivera, Ventura County officials say

Crews searching for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru found a body in the water Monday morning, five days after officials believe the actress drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.

“We had boat crews on the lake at first light this morning with divers, and they discovered the body floating,” Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow told KTLA.

The searchers made the discovery in the northeastern portion of the lake, Buschow said.

Crews had been searching the water since the 33-year-old “Glee” star disappeared in the lake northwest of Los Angeles on July 8.

Divers struggled with low visibility at the 2-square-mile lake, the depth of which ranged between 10 to 90 feet, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera’s son, who was found on a rented boat by the vendor, told officers that he and his mother went swimming and that “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue previously said.

The vendor of the boat found the child after the vessel failed to return following the three-hour rental period.

The Sheriff’s Office later announced that Rivera apparently drowned in a “tragic accident.”

While authorities have not positively identified the body found Monday, Buschow said they have notified Rivera’s family of the development in the case.

“Hopefully this provides some closure, whatever that means, for the family,” Buschow said.

Happening now: A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. A news conference will take place at 2 pm at the lake. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

The Sheriff’s Office plans to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

Rivera played cheerleader Santana Lopez in all six seasons of the “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015.

If confirmed dead, she would be the third star of the high school musical-comedy to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith was 31 when he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room in 2013. He died from a toxic mix of alcohol and drugs and his death was ruled an accident.

And in 2018, Mark Salling killed himself in Los Angeles after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge. The 35-year-old was found dead about a month before his scheduled sentencing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.