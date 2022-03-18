BRENHAM, Texas – This flavor is sweet as a peach! Blue Bell is releasing Peachy Peach Ice Cream to stores beginning today.



Peachy Peach is a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.



“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores. We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”



The flavor is the perfect springtime treat whether enjoyed in a cone or a bowl, but it also makes a tasty milkshake. “If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” Breed said. “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”



Peachy Peach is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.



For those who love ice cream that contains fruit, Blue Bell offers several more refreshing flavors including Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Ice Cream and Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.



For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.