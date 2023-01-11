BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and is heading home, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hamlin returned to Buffalo on Monday after being treated at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati following his collapse on field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Knadler, the Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health and a critical care physician.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated after being struck in the chest by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins while making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s since-canceled game at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a Pittsburgh exurb, spent a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he experienced what doctors are calling “a remarkable recovery.”

After his transfer, the Buffalo hospital said its team of doctors was “tasked with identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation.”

“Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival!” Hamlin said in a Twitter post Tuesday, while asking his followers to keep him in their prayers.

On Tuesday, doctors declined to speculate about whether Hamlin would be able to attend a game in person. By beating New England, the Bills (13-3) clinched home-field advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Buffalo is preparing to host division rival Miami in a wild-card playoff matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.