TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Longtime soap opera star Bill Hayes, known for his role as Doug Williams on “Days of Our Lives,” died at the age of 98 years old, according to reports.

A representative for the show confirmed the actor’s death to People Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes. One of the longest-running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life,” the representative said.

It was on the show that he met his wife Susan Seaforth Hayes, who played the role of his on-screen wife Julie Williams. According to Entertainment Weekly, the pair were known as one of the biggest soap opera supercouples.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES — 50th Anniversary Celebration Event — Pictured: (l-r) Susan Hayes, Bill Hayes — (Photo by: Angela Weiss/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

“He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years,” the representative told People.

Hayes got two Daytime Emmy nominations in 1975 and 1976 for his appearances on “Days of Our Lives.” In 2018, both he and his wife earned lifetime achievement awards from the Daytime Emmy Awards, according to his IMDB page.

In addition to his acting career, Hayes was also a successful musician, with his song “The Ballad of Davy Crockett” topping the Billboard charts in 1955.