DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The owner of an Italian staple in Dothan announced the restaurant will be closing soon.

The owner of Mia’s Italian Restaurant announced on Facebook that the establishment will be officially closing its doors on Sunday, March 19.

Owner Kecie Davis thanked her supporters and patrons over the years and wished them all good luck.

It has been my pleasure of serving all my customers and friends over the last 24 years. Kecie Davis, owner of Mia’s Italian Restaurant

Many patrons and friends took to the Facebook comment section expressing their love for the food and their sadness that the restaurant will be closing.

The restaurant will be closed on Saturday, March 18 to restock for the final day of food and fun.