BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue.

Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.

Kolmetz said he called his team, and they jumped in to help immediately.

They ran six buses and transported 88 people to the Bay County Fairgrounds in under an hour.

Residents and nurses at the facility were evacuated with no reported injuries.

Kolmetz said the experience was one to remember.

“I can always count on them… Let me tell you, every one of them will answer the phone call as soon as I call,” he said. “It’s a good feeling. When we got there, you could see the fire trucks working, everybody working. We knew we had to get them out of there and just the fact that we potentially saved someone’s life.”

Kolmetz said the team was also able to help with evacuations during Hurricane Michael.