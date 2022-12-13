PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas.

Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal.

It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years to camp out on his school bus for 10 days while assembling all the toys.

As of Monday morning, Bondur said he had 4,700 toys in his stockpile. With just three days left, time is of the essence. However, Bondur said the community usually pulls through the most in the final days of the challenge.

His bus is parked outside the Walmart Supercenter off 23rd Street in Panama City.

On Monday night a local school’s choir will perform on a stage in front of the bus. There will also be free oysters.

Several raffle giveaways are sprinkled throughout the week. Sunglasses, a guitar, and a reclining chair are all up for grabs.

Bondur said he partners with ‘Toys for Tots’ in Bay County in order to get all of the toys distributed to the kids who need them most this Christmas.

Monetary donations are also accepted for this yearly event.