FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 11, 2023, officers of the Forth Worth Police Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 35W shortly after 9 PM. After the initial accident, the vehicles pulled over to the left shoulder and another vehicle stopped to assist, partially blocking the the shoulder.

According to the Dallas Morning News, an 18-wheeler then struck the stopped vehicles, and then a second 18-wheeler hit the first vehicle. As a result of the crash, three people were pronounced dead and three other subjects were transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities later confirmed that a fourth person was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. The following subjects were identified as the deceased victims:

23-year-old Kiara Baker of Bastrop, La.

25-year-old Chase Mapes

25-year-old Susana Longoria

21-year-old Jasmine Jones

Reports mentioned that the crash shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate for nearly 7 hours. Authorities are investigating the crash and they do not believe that the weather or alcohol was a factor.