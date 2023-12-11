COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A well-known recreation and entertainment development in Coffee County has closed permanently due to legal issues.

Bama Slam has a mud park, trail, waterpark, RV park, campground, and the Bama Slam Saloon announced it would be closing on its Facebook Page on Wednesday night.

“As of this moment, Bama Slam is closed….permanently,” developer Ronnie Gilley said in a Facebook video post on Wednesday night.

Gilley in the post also says that several employees were laid off due to the closure this month. He did not reveal how many people were let go.

In the video, Gilley says they are closing due to a dispute involving a legal team.

A lawsuit filed by Metropolitan Financial on July 6 seeks over $1.8 million from New Phoenix LLC, a business with the same address as Bama Slam.

Listed as a defendant in the lawsuit is the developer of Bama Slam Ronnie Gilley.

A motion filed on December 4 indicated that the two sides were working toward a resolution after Metropolitan requested a judgment from Coffee County Circuit Judge Shannon Clark against New Phoenix.

“There is somewhat of a dispute going on,” Gilley said in the post. “I have the utmost confidence in our legal team that this legal dispute will be resolved in a amicable manner.”

In the post, Gilley says this closure has hurt his longtime dream for Bama Slam to be a larger entertainment and hopes for a retirement community, but in the post, he did say that after everything has been settled Bama Slam could reopen.

“I have faith in our attorneys that we are going to do whatever it takes to stay in the game,” Gilley said.

Bama Slam Saloon is also facing a federal lawsuit alleging the bar illegally broadcasted a fighting program.

According to the lawsuit filed in August of this year, Joe Hand Promotions holds the exclusive rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship, a pay-per-view program showing mixed martial arts fighting.

The production company claims Bama Slam Saloon illegally obtained the fighting broadcast by either pirating the signal or buying it under the ruse that it would be used at home, but instead used it for the business and showed it to patrons.

Joe Hand Promotions is asking a federal judge for statutory damages up to $150,000.

Stay with WDHN News as we bring you the latest developments of the future of Bama Slam.