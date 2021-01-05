Award-winning journalist Ashleigh Banfield to host nightly talk show on WGN America

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is joining WGN America as the host of a new hourlong news and talk show, “Banfield.”

Starting March 1, “Banfield” will air weeknights at 10 p.m. ET, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities.

“What a thrill it is to be part of a team driving straight down the center lane,” Banfield said. “We’ve reached a time where Americans are hungry for facts without bias, news without spin, and guests from all perspectives. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with America’s top newsmakers and celebrities in a talk format that I’ve longed for since Larry King! It’s time to put in-depth interviews back on the cable news landscape.”

WGN America, Nexstar Media Group’s wholly-owned cable network, currently reaches 75 million U.S. television households. The network will also be expanding its programming lineup in the coming weeks, with additional news, talk and current events shows that complement “NewsNation,” the country’s only live nightly prime-time national newscast.

“As WGN America expands its programming and distribution in 2021, Ashleigh’s national appeal, network experience, and unbiased approach to reporting news will help us reach new viewers seeking balance in news reporting and talk programming that offers several points of view,” said Sean Compton, president of networks at Nexstar Media Group.

WGN America plans to expand its national footprint by about 8.5 million television households later this month, following the completion of recent distribution agreements with streaming, cable and satellite providers.

Before joining WGN America, Banfield, an Emmy, Telly, Iris, Gracie and National Headliner Award winner, served as a legal analyst and host for Court TV, as well as a regular contributor to Investigation Discovery’s ID “Murder Mystery” series.

During her 30-year career, Banfield has served as host of the A+E prime-time series, “Live Rescue,” host of “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield” on HLN, anchored “Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield” on CNN, and and co-anchored the CNN morning news show, “Early Start.”

She has also served as a correspondent for ABC News, reporting for “Good Morning America,” “20/20,” “ABC World News Tonight,” and “Nightline.” Prior to ABC, Banfield anchored and hosted three programs on TruTV including the daily legal news program, “Banfield and Ford: Courtside,” the weekly evening show, “Hollywood Heat,” and the prime-time special series that she created and co-produced, “Disorder in the Court.” As a correspondent for NBC News, Banfield reported for “The Today Show,” “NBC Nightly News,” and “Dateline.” During this time, she also anchored several prime-time series on MSNBC, including “A Region in Conflict and Ashleigh Banfield: On Location.“