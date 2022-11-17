ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, has allocated $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is 82 acres and is located in North Little Rock. It is a place for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service.

The announcement of the allocation comes a few days in advance of the Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the cemetery on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Rutledge said, “It is my hope that this allocation will honor those who have made sacrifices for our state, our nation and our freedom.”

The Wreaths of Honor Ceremony will be hosted on Saturday by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at 10 AM, with the public invited to join in placing wreaths on each veteran’s headstone throughout the cemetery after the ceremony.

Nate Todd, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, said, “It’s good work like this allocation, along with grants and volunteers that keep our cemeteries in top shape. Currently our cemetery at North Little Rock is undergoing an expansion. This funding will support that effort which is for the betterment of our veterans and their families in their final resting places as well as those who visit them at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock…I am grateful for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s unwavering support of veterans in the state of Arkansas.”