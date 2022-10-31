LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.

Entrance tickets for each day of the contest are $11, free for those 5 and under, and are digital only. To purchase tickets, click here. For all non-school vehicles, there is a $5 parking fee.

The marching contest is taking place at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. On October 31, classes 5A, 6A, and 7A will compete. Classes 2A, 3A, and 4A will compete on November 1.