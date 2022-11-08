LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been a frontrunner in the race for Arkansas’ governor. She is the former White House spokesperson under Donald Trump, and she is also the daughter of former Arkansas governor, Mike Huckabee. If elected, she would become the first woman governor of Arkansas as well as the first child of a former governor to win that office in Arkansas.

Arkansas is one of 19 states that have had only men serve as governor.

There are two Black candidates in the 2022 midterm election for Arkansas governor: Chris Jones, of the Democratic party, and Ricky Dale Harrington, of the Libertarian party. In 1920, Black businessman Josiah H. Blount attempted to run for governor on the Republican ticket. However, the party held its convention at a segregated hotel, and Blount and his supporters were unable to attend and started their own party faction known as the “Black and Tans.”

Blount was put on the ballot as an independent candidate and he came in third place with 8 percent of the vote. Chris Jones has been leading in the polls against Ricky Dale Harrington and, if elected, he will become the first Black person elected governor in the state. Arkansas would become the 15th state in the country to elect a nonwhite governor.