ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state restricted reserve funds total $30 million.

In results of the request for the schools, both the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf will get $15 million each. These funds will be used for new residence buildings, instructional spaces, demolition of buildings, fencing, gates, and other improvements on the campuses.

Other requests that the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended for the council to approve were the $5 million funds to support the Arkansas National Guard Foundation and the $1.4 million funds to help cover the cost of shifting state operation of the Arkansas State Veterans Home.