LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – An order issued in Independence County on Thursday modifies the conditions of presidential son Hunter Biden’s child support.

The order, signed by Circuit Judge Holley Meyer, changes the terms of Biden’s child support payments, the specific dollar amount being sealed by court order, and puts an end to a long-running legal struggle for both sides.

Other than the monthly child support, the order also requires Biden to assign a number of his paintings to the child. The specific number, like the financial terms, are sealed, with the sale of the paintings going to Lunden Roberts, the mother of the child and the person who filed the original suit for child support.

The order also has Biden paying a monthly fee to the Lancaster Law Firm, which represented Roberts in this case. The monthly payment amount is also sealed.

Roberts had originally asked her child to be allowed to change his last name to Biden. In the Thursday settlement, that request has been withdrawn.

The Thursday order closes a case that had been ongoing since May 2019 when Roberts first filed her paternity claim against Biden.

After DNA testing in September 2019, Biden was determined to be the father of the child.

Roberts had sued for child support, which was ordered in January 2020.

In September 2020, Biden’s attorney filed for a hearing to reset child support, citing a change in his income.

Biden’s attorney filed a second request for a protection order seeking to seal information about the case, including financial information. The court granted this request in March 2023.

Court records show a continued series of filings from both sides since the March decision.

In April, Roberts’ attorney filed a motion for contempt, claiming Biden had not responded to any requests citing the secrecy order and asking the court to jail the president’s son.

Shortly after the April motion, Biden appeared in Independence County court. He was again in Arkansas on June 16 to give a deposition, this time in Little Rock.

Prior to the Thursday court order closing the case, Biden was scheduled for a court appearance on July 10.

Biden is scheduled to appear in federal court in July to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare him jail time. Under the agreement made public last week, Biden will plead guilty to the misdemeanor tax offenses but avoid full prosecution on a separate gun charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.