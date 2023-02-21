TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Archaeologists are planning to gather in Texarkana to help the public identify any Native American artifacts that have been found in this region.

Area residents are encouraged to bring their artifacts to the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street in downtown Texarkana, on Saturday, Mar. 4 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The event is free, though registration is recommended.

The Caddo Nation was native to much of the ArkLaTex area prior to European settlement, and the Texarkana Museum System has amassed a collection of pottery and other artifacts, all found locally, that are associated with the Caddo culture.

Anyone with artifacts, from bones to fossils, pottery fragments, etc., can bring them to archeologists at the artifact identification booth to learn more about the history of the objects they have found.

Tutorials will also be given on aspects of archeology used in the modern era, such as 3D scanning and printing in the study of ancient objects.

To register for this incredible event that has been planned in celebration of Arkansas Archeology Month, visit the Texarkana Museums website here.