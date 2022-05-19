BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Millions of families throughout the U.S. are struggling to feed their young children amid a nationwide shortage of infant formula, and parents in Louisiana are no exception.

But the East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) is determined to help.

The library has prepared an infoguide that is designed to help parents meet their infant’s nutritional needs during the shortage.

The guide contains information on alternate sources of formula, suggestions for community groups to contact, and links to government websites on infant nutrition and resources.

EBRPL also issued several related warnings to parents, urging them to avoid watering down formula, trying to make formula at home, and feeding infants with toddler formula.

Though a variety of supply chains have been affected throughout the pandemic, a concerning industry-wide infant formula shortage intensified in February of this year when Abbott Nutrition, a leading manufacturer of powdered infant formulas, shut down a facility and issued a recall of several major brands of powdered formula due to contamination.

This was detrimental to the supply and availability of infant formula as Abbott is one of only a few companies that produces the majority of the product in the U.S.

Since then, the federal government has been taking steps to resolve the formula crisis.

Click here for EBRPL’s infoguide.