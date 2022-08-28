FILE – A photo of “Just Sam” from her time on “American Idol” in 2020. (ABC via Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Samantha Diaz, a recent winner of ABC’s “American Idol,” says she was hospitalized with an unknown illness.

Diaz, known by the stage name “Just Sam,” documented her hospital stay on social media this week.

One of the photos she posted shows a scale in what appears to be a doctor’s office. The photo is captioned: “100lbs is crazy, I seriously need help.”

In a post on Friday, the 23-year-old thanked her fans saying, “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now.”

On Saturday, she elaborated, saying the condition that landed her in the hospital “is something that I’ve been dealing with for a while now.” She expressed frustration with “misdiagnoses,” relentless testing, and ongoing pain.

“I’m tired of feeling tired all of the time, I’m tired of the pain and I’m tired of living like this every single day,” she wrote in a post to her Instagram story.

Diaz said Saturday she had been released from the hospital.

Diaz was the winner of “American Idol” in 2020. Before rising to fame on the reality television competition, Diaz sang in New York subway stations and on trains, according to People.