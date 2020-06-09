Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas newborn believed to be in ‘grave danger’

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning in Gainesville for a 3-month-old girl who police suspect was taken by a 30-year-old man, law enforcement officials say.

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Gainesville police and Texas law enforcement have issued an Amber Alert and are asking residents to be on the lookout for an abducted Texas 3-month-old that is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Lyrik Aliyana Brown is a black female weighing 15 pounds with a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, a black male who is 5’11”, weighing 181 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal along with black and white Nike shoes.

Brown drives a gray, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Texas license plate of 55432B6. If you have any information regarding the abduction, please call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 940-668-7777.

This is Texas’ third Amber Alert in the past two days, with all three children involved being under the age of one. The first two were both discontinued Monday night after the suspects were arrested.

Texas Requirements for Amber Alert