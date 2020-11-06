Amber Alert issued for abducted children out of New York

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for two children reported abducted out of New York State.

Autumn and Evelyn Collis were reported abducted by Amanda Collis at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, November 5th out of Binghamton, New York.

Amanda Collis is driving a black 2015 Kia Forte with a Maryland registration 9EF0726. They were last seen entering Pennsylvania on Interstate 81.

Autumn Collis is described as an eight-year-old girl, three feet, six inches tall and weighing 52 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes and she was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and blue jeans.

Evelyn Collins is described as an eight-year-old girl, three feet, six inches tall and weighing 52 pounds. She has blonde hair and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and denim jeans.

Amanda Collis is described as a 37-year-old woman, five feet, seven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you see them, you are urged to call 911.