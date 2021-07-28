Airman dies, 3 others hurt after incident on Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – An Airman at the Keesler Air Force Base died and three others were injured in an on-base incident on Wednesday, July 28. The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m.

According to leaders at the base, the Airman was assigned to the 81st Training Wing. The identity of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Leaders at the base have not released any additional details at this time.