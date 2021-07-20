AG Jeff Landry issues statement following DACA ruling

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – AG Jeff Landry issued a statement after a Texas federal judge found the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program illegal.
“A federal judge has decided in our favor declaring DACA unlawful and ruling that the Department of Homeland Security can no longer approve new applicants into the program. This is a win not only for the rule of law; but also for Louisiana taxpayers who have been burdened with the costs of paying for education, health care, and other benefits for illegal immigrants who remained in our country under DACA’s protections. I am proud of the attorneys in my office who have been working to achieve this success. We will continue fighting to defend the separation of powers, preserve the rule of law, and end the unconstitutional DACA program.”AG Jeff Landry, Louisiana Department of Justice