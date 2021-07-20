AG Jeff Landry issues statement following DACA ruling

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office continues its recovery efforts in search of 4-year-old Ellis Baudean, who fell into the swamp waters at Jean Lafitte National Park last Thursday.

On Monday, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced that they will be building an environmentally safe dam out of clay. This dam will help them as they pump out the water and drain the canal in hopes of finding the missing boy from Marrero, who has autism.