UPDATE: Active shooter drill mistaken for actual active shooter at Tyndall Air Force Base

11 a.m. UPDATE: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base issued a response to the incident on their Facebook page.

Tyndall Air Force Base

“This morning Tyndall Air Force Base was conducting an active shooter exercise. These exercises are conducted regularly to test our response to ongoing threats. During the exercise, a real world 911 call was made from an adjacent building that resulted in a response by the 325th Security Forces Squadron as well as local law enforcement and first responders. First responders have cleared the building, ensured there was no threat, and the all clear was issued. We have resumed normal operations at this time.”

10:30 a.m. UPDATE: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — An active shooter drill at a local base was mistaken for an actual active shooter Tuesday morning leading to dozens of law enforcement cars, firetrucks, and ambulances responding to the base.

Tyndall Air Force Base Spokesman Scott Johnson said that the base was conducting an active shooter drill and that somehow, the information that it was a drill did not reach the law enforcement agencies who responded.

Original story:

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — A heavy police presence was at Tyndall Air Force Base Tuesday after an active shooter was reported at the base.

Several sources have confirmed that the incident was underway. No further details have been reported at this time. As more information becomes available we will report it here.