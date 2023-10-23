ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel family of six lost everything they owned in a devastating house fire in the early morning hours a couple of weeks ago. Their 14-year-old daughter lost one of her most prized possessions; a guitar, which has now been replaced, all thanks to the giving heart of an Abilene woman.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, caught wind of the family’s story and knew she wanted to help.

“I thought, ‘you know, we’ve got that guitar at home and no one is playing it. I wonder if she would like it,'” shared the anonymous source.

The guitar belonged to her late husband who played many instruments, but she told KTAB/KRBC his favorite instrument was his guitar. She said he would be thrilled to know it was going to a young girl with a passion for music. She said, “I know he’s up there saying, ‘way to go!'”

When asked why she chose to donate the guitar, she replied, “Oh, I’ve been given so much. My goodness, to give back is just something I’ve done. We all need to do it.”

Thomas Bradfield, patriarch of the blended family of six from Merkel, told KTAB/KRBC he was grateful for all of the wonderful people who donated. Through a GoFundMe fundraiser, the family has gathered about 63% of their goal. The family is still accepting donations.