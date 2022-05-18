SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – Students at a Louisiana high school had a surprise visitor on campus Tuesday, perhaps wishing them well in their first week of exams.

A four-and-a-half-foot alligator made its way onto the grounds of Slidell High School at about 10 a.m., according to the Slidell Police Department.

Police said Resource Officer Bridie Stevens was alerted of the situation and she, along with Resources Officer Sergeant Jeff Kahrs, were able to contain the gator for 30 minutes until animal control arrived.

Animal Control Officer Emily Spohrer safely captured the alligator and turned it over to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. Slidell PD said it was released back to the wild.

Police said no students were in danger during the incident because of the precautions taken.