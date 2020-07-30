4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the San Fernando Valley early Thursday morning.

The temblor hit at 4:29 a.m. about a mile north of the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacoima, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shaking was felt as far away as Lake Forest in Orange County. Residents in Venice, Rancho Cucamonga and Santa Clarita also reported feeling the earthquake.

A KTLA viewer in the south end of Simi Valley said the earthquake was strong enough to cause him to fall out of bed. He said he was not injured.

Many people subscribed to the USGS ShakeAlert app said they did not receive a message about the quake.

ShakeAlert sent out a tweet at 5:03 a.m. PT stating that a message had been passed along.

A 3.3 magnitude aftershock struck the same area about 10 minutes after the initial quake, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.