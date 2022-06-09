EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers found nearly $340,000 worth of fentanyl in a vehicle that arrived from Mexico on Wednesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge in Hidalgo, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers used X-rays and physically inspected the vehicle before discovering nine packages containing 22 pounds of fentanyl, a deadly opioid.

“Our CBP officers use all available tools and resources to identify and extract narcotics with caution,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director for the Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “It is vital to the safety of our officers that we be able to identify what type of narcotic we are dealing with, as a small amount of fentanyl can be fatal.”

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $339,300.

The border officers seized the vehicle and drugs as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations took over the investigation.