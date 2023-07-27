PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Only three and a half miles out, scuba divers got to witness a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity… a whale shark in the Gulf of Mexico.

At an average size of 45 feet and weight of over 40,000 pounds, whale sharks are imposing aquatic figures.

On Monday, some local divers got a chance to find out firsthand.

Diver’s Den manager and dive master Niko Pinero says it was a surreal experience he’ll remember for a long time.

“I’ve still kind of processing it almost because it’s not often you get to see something that majestic in the water. The scope of it is hard to tell and pictures and videos even. And then when you’re alongside it, it’s breathtaking. It really is. It was just a really, really cool experience,” said Pinero.

Pinero said this whale shark was about 30 feet long.

It was apparently curious, just checking out their boat and the other divers.

While whale shark sightings are unusual in the gulf, at least one expert believes they could become more common.

“It could be that there’s some upwelling coming in and bringing in the cooler water and nutrients and allowing for a lot of food right now in the region for them to feed on,” said NOAA Research Fishery Biologist Dr. Eric Hoffmayer.

Dr. Hoffmayer said he hasn’t seen this sort of influx happen since years prior.

“We did have a similar event that occurred in 2009 in August, where we had about 60 sightings reported to us from Pensacola to about Panama City, all within, let’s say, ten miles of beach. And so I think we’re sort of setting up for a similar situation as we saw in 2009, where lots of nutrients, lots of food and, you know, lots of sightings of animals in that area,” said Dr. Hoffmayer.

whale sharks are not aggressive and do not attack people.

But if you see one, Dr. Hoffmayer says you should keep your distance and admire from afar.

Researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are trying to tag and track whale sharks to learn more about their migration patterns and behavior.

If you see one click here to report the sighting.



