3 children among 16 dead, 47 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (WGN) — Gun violence in Chicago over the weekend left more than a dozen people dead, including three children.

From Friday evening through midnight Monday, 16 people were killed and 47 were wounded.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, a stray bullet came through the window of an apartment in Logan Square and struck Lena Nunez in the head. Police believe two groups were firing at each other outside the apartment when Lena was hit by a stray bullet.

Lena’s mother tells me her daughter was excited about starting 5th grade at Funston Elem in the fall. She also says she loved Tik-Tok & @Starbucks. Her drinks of choice were Carmel Frappuccino’s & Mango Dragonfruit. The family lives in Hermosa & Lena was the 2nd of 5 children. pic.twitter.com/SuVz07oHyR — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) June 29, 2020

The youngest victim killed this weekend was 20-month-old Sincere Gaston, who was shot in the chest while riding in his car seat on Saturday. His mother was grazed by a bullet.

In another shooting Saturday, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood during a fight.

An 8-year-old girl was also shot while sitting on the couch inside her home in West Englewood. The girl suffered a graze wound to her head but survived.

Last weekend, Chicago saw the worst gun violence of the year, with 106 people shot, including 3-year-old Mekhi James and 13-year-old Amaria Jones, who were both killed.

A newly formed group of activists and entrepreneurs say they’re fed up. The group, called “I’m Telling Don’t Shoot” is now offering a $50,000 reward to help find the shooters in the cases of Mekhi and Sincere.

*Sincere Gaston, 20 months

*Lena Nunez Anaya, 10 years



Two of the 3 children killed this weekend in Chicago gun violence.

A group of business owners called "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" offering $25K in Sincere's case.

Tip line: (312)747-8380.



$2K reward in Lena's case. pic.twitter.com/hvLt78Ey27 — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) June 29, 2020

Another $2,000 reward is being offered in the death of Lena Nunez. A GoFundMe has been created to help her family pay for burial and funeral costs.