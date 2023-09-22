SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fall is around the corner, and everyone around ArkLaTex has plenty of options for seasonal events and activities. Whether you’re looking for a pumpkin patch, corn maze, haunted house, or a ghost tour near you, here are some of the best-known seasonal fun and frights in the ArkLaTex for all ages!
Check back for the latest information. These events are confirmed, but as more cities and event venues release their plans for 2023, we will add them to the list below.
Ghost Tours
Famous haunted locations around the ArkLaTex offer ghost tours, where you can learn local history and possibly spot something spooky.
Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas
Oakland Cemetery at Dusk
1100 Milam St., Shreveport, LA 71101
Oct 27, 29 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Admission $20
Washington After Dark
Washington State Park
Oct 21, 28 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
$15 admission
Registration required. Call (870) 983-3684 to register.
Historic Jefferson Ghost Walk
123 W. Austin St. Jefferson, TX 75657
Meet in front of the Kahn Hotel
Fridays & Saturdays 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Adults $20, Children 6 – 11, $10 Children under 5 Free
Can purchase tickets online or at 7:30 before the tour in person.
Haunted Houses
Monsters and more wait to meet you in the dark; these are not for the faint of heart.
Louisiana Haunts / Arkansas Haunts / Texas Haunts
Necro Manor Haunted House: Funhouse of Fear
505 Boardwalk Blvd., Bossier City LA 71111 beneath the Texas St. Bridge
Sept 29 – Oct 31
Fridays 7:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Saturdays 6:00 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Sundays 6:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Halloween 6:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Adults $15.00, Children 12 and under $10, first responder and military discounts available when purchased at the booth
The Devil’s Knot: Blood Bath “Kill, Kill, Kill”
2663 Mayflower Rd. Haughton, LA 71037
Oct 13-Oct 28
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
No Scare Night Sundays 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
$30 admission $65 fast pass
No scare night: Adults $20 Children 10 and under $10
Waiver required to enter. 16 and under must be with an adult.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Cash needed for merchandise and food trucks.
Monroe, LA
Evil Visions Haunted House
Closed for the 2023 season, reopening in 2024 in a new location.
Dark Woods Haunted Attraction
4343 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71457
Oct 1-Oct 31
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Halloween 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
$35 general admission, $45 fast pass
One year and younger are not permitted. Older children are at the discretion of the parents.
Screaming Woods
285 Jed Rd. Ruston, LA 71270
Drought and heat caused significant damage to the trees on the trail, will be closed for 2023 season.
El Dorado Haunt: Deadtime Stories
2974-2984 Haynesville Highway El Dorado, AR 71730
at the ballfields in Parkers Chapel off Highway 15 if the weather permits.
Oct 13-15, 20-22. 27-29, 31 7:00 p.m. – no closing time listed
$15 general admission
Trail of Terror: Haunted Hall
2501 E. End Blvd. S. Marshall, TX 75672
Marshall Convention Center
Closed for 2023 season.
The Asylum Haunted House
205 N Broad St, Talco, TX 75487
Oct 6-28, 31
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Halloween 7:30 – 11:30 p.m.
$20 general admission $30 general admission with fast pass
Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches, & Fall Fun
With pumpkins, hayrides, corn mazes, barnyard animals and more, these places are great places for family fun. Many have special activities for children, take reservations for groups or classes, and nighttime spooky events. Offerings and events vary, so be sure to check the websites of the location you plan to visit!
Louisiana / Texas
DixieMaze Farms
9596 Sentell Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107
Sept 23 – Oct 31
Wednesdays & Thursdays 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fridays & Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
$14.71 farm adventure pass
$26.88 farm season pass
$28.41 Fright Nights
$42.28 Fright Nights speed pass
$41.36 Fright Nights season pass
$55.15 Fright Nights season pass with speed pass
Pumpkin Shine On-Line
Betty Virginia Park
3901 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106
Oct 17
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
iShuttle provided at Sears’s 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
(Mall St. Vincent)
Admission is free
*Rain date is Oct 18
JLSB Pumpkin Patch at Provenance
1968 Bridgewater Ave. Shreveport, LA 71106
Sept 26 – Oct 27
Tuesdays – Thursdays 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fridays 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Sunday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
$1 to $35 depending on size and variety of pumpkin. All ages are welcome to walk around the patch. Various activities on Saturdays and Sundays.
St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch
6012 Youree Dr in Shreveport, LA 71105
Oct 1 – Oct 31
Mondays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sundays 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
No pets or professional photography allowed.
Contact St. Luke’s for field trip info for teachers and daycares.
SBC Zombie Walk
600 block of Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA
Oct 14 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Costume contest, door prizes, live music, dance competition, games, vendors, and food trucks.
Hoodoos
630 Barksdale Blvd. Bossier City, LA 71111
East Bank Theatre
Oct 13 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Fall Fest on Main
Main St. and Common Square, Many, LA 71449
Oct 28 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Witches’ Ride & Block Party
1001 Gleason St., Minden, LA 71055
Oct 19 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Whimsical bike ride down Main St. benefitting the community and local charities.
Minden FUMC Pumpkin Patch
1001 Recreation Dr. Minden, LA 71055
Oct 8 – Oct 31
Mondays – Saturdays 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Fall Festival & Spooky Trail
600 Martin Lake Rd., Marshall, TX 75672
Piney Park
Sept 29 – Oct 28 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Booths will pass out candy and set up games, and there will be a haunted house.
Panola Orchard Pumpkin Patch
1413 FM 1186, De Berry, TX 75639
Sept 9-Oct 31
Thursdays – Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Pumpkins between 0-19 lbs are 75 cents per lb.
Pumpkins 20+ lbs are 50 per lb.
City Trick or Treat Times
Louisiana / Arkansas / Texas / Oklahoma
Louisiana
This information will be updated as cities release it.
Arcadia
Blanchard
City-wide – Oct 31, No set hours
Bossier
Greenwood
Homer
Logansport
Many
Minden
Shreveport
Vivian
Zwolle
Arkansas
This information will be updated as cities release it.
De Queen
Hope
Prescott
Texarkana
Texas
This information will be updated as cities release it.
Carthage
Daingerfield
Linden
Mt. Pleasant
New Boston
Texarkana
Oklahoma
This information will be updated as cities release it.
Broken Bow
Idabel
City-wide – Oct 31, No set hours
Neighborhood Trick-or-Treat Maps
Nextdoor’s Treat Map is an interactive local guide for neighbors to share if they will be handing out treats, decorating or both.
